Tisbury: Flags will be waving

Heard on Main Street: Always remember that you’re unique. Just like everyone else.

I am sorry for giving you the wrong dates for drawing with Elizabeth Whelan. Elizabeth Whelan’s classes on nature sketching are next month, beginning in June. I do apologize. But it is nice to find out somebody is reading what I write.

This next is one of my favorite town events. Even if you don’t know the kids, you will find the school kids’ March to the Sea is a delightful and moving event.

Tomorrow, Friday, May 27, the Tisbury School students will hold their annual Memorial Day March to the Sea. Students in grades K through 8 carry flowers to toss in the harbor, to honor those who gave their lives for our country. The students begin at the school at 12:15 pm, marching by way of Spring Street and Main Street, and ending at Owen Park at approximately 1 pm. The school band will be playing, and flags will be waving. You are invited to come downtown to see the parade and enjoy the 45-minute ceremony. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the Tisbury School gymnasium at 12:15 pm, and dismissal from school will remain at 1 pm.

Then you can celebrate with a picnic. The town of Tisbury hosts a Memorial Day Picnic from noon to 4 pm on Monday, May 30, on the grounds of the restored Tashmoo Spring Building on West Spring Street off State Road. Bring your own picnic food and drinks. No dogs allowed. Grills and free ice cream will be provided by the town, as well as boating, games, and live music.

On Tuesday, May 31, join on Zoom with the Vineyard Haven Library Spice Club. They meet online one Tuesday a month. Registration comes with a sample of lavender, the spice of this month, and a little history. Prepare a recipe and come discuss your experience and love (or hate) of this spice on Zoom. Register with amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

A week from Sunday, June 5, at 2 pm, adults can join Jennifer for adult crafts in the courtyard behind our library to cast some resin. Make jewelry, coasters, bookmarks, and more. Materials are provided, and registration is not required, but attendance is limited to first arrivals, while supplies last.

I just learned that the world’s favorite author, James Patterson has written his own story. A few excerpts I’ve seen are a great example of how you should tell your own story. As he says, tell your stories in your own words. “James Patterson” by James Patterson is a book I’m looking forward to enjoying.

I really don’t like oak trees. They are so messy. Just when we want our windows open to enjoy the lovely fresh air, they begin to dump the mustard-yellow pollen all over the place — and in the windows if they are open. And they bombarded us with so many acorns this year that we had to sweep the walk and deck to simply walk safely.

Where I grew up, we enjoyed maples with soft spinning seedlings and lovely colors in the fall. Thank heavens for lilac, azalea, and rhododendron blossoms.

I couldn’t find something I needed at Shirley’s Hardware last Saturday. I still couldn’t find it with the directions given by the woman at the front. Like so many businesses, they’re having problems finding workers. So in a loud voice I just said, “Can anybody help me?” And with the assistance of a couple of other shoppers, I happily found what I needed. Aren’t we lucky to have such nice people on our Island?

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Joann Murphy, Betsy Edge, and Ann Haller. Tomorrow, wish the best to Kristina Ivory and Kylie Townes. Saturday belongs to Steve Mussell. Many happy returns to Peggy McGrath, Jane Pallatroni Chandler, and Bill Kingsbury, a former Green Beret. Leslie Rizza and Megan Buchanan party on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Honor all who fought for our freedom. Fly the flag on Monday and go to the town picnic.