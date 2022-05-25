The NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard announced its youth council is having a Juneteenth creative arts contest. Entries are open to Island students from kindergarten to high school seniors. Students can enter a painting, drawing, writing piece, music, photography, digital art, or other forms of artistic expression for the contest.

The theme of the contest is “What does Juneteenth mean to you?” according to the announcement. Juneteenth is a federally recognized holiday that celebrates “the news of the end of the Civil War and the freeing of African American slaves.” According to Visit Galveston, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger made the announcement on June 19, now known as Juneteenth, in the island city of Galveston, Texas, which ordered the freedom of 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state. The website said they were “one of the last groups of slaves to be freed in the United States.”

The top three awardees will receive cash prizes, with $150 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. Submit entries by email to mvyouthcouncil@gmail.com by Friday, June 17. Winners will be announced on Sunday, June 19.