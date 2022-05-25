Youth Climate Summit scheduled for Felix Neck

Mass Audubon announced in a press release the fourth Youth Climate Summit will be hosted by the Felix Neck Youth Climate Leadership Program at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary in Edgartown on Friday, May 27, starting at 8:30 am. The release stated “over 200 Island students in grades 5–12 will gather” for the event. This year’s summit will be planned and organized by Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Protect Your Environment Club.

The summit’s schedule is “packed with breakout discussions on different climate-related topics,” climate-related activities, and delicious plant-based foods, and Rebecca Gilbert of Native Earth Teaching Farm will be joining as the keynote speaker.

According to the release, this year’s topics were chosen to “parallel” the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s climate action plan, including public health, food security, and transportation, among others. Some students in the club have been active in climate action plan working groups and Climate Action Day celebrations.

“As I continue to learn from other passionate folk who realize the scope of climate change and continually inspire me and teach me new things, I am motivated to do more. This is our future at

risk. Action is not optional — it’s necessary,” Annabelle Brothers, president of the Protect Your Environment Club, said in the release.

The day’s focus will surround hope, the power of positive change, and the regenerative ability of nature, according to the release. Students and local experts will have the opportunity to participate in discussions about making a climate action plan for their schools and communities to mitigate climate impacts.

The release stated that the afternoon will offer hands-on opportunities and fun activities, such as “composting demonstrations, movement, meditation, and food.”