Kamala Harris visit is on hold

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially canceled her planned Memorial Day weekend trip to Martha’s Vineyard following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The Uvalde school shooting is among the deadliest in American history, claiming 21 lives, and pressing people all over the country to demand an urgent and drastic change to current gun laws.

Martha’s Vineyard Airport Director Geoff Freeman told The Times the vice president canceled her trip for “undisclosed reasons.”

Earlier today, the vice president sent out a series of tweets. ”Our hearts are with the people of Uvalde, Texas — with the parents, children, and everyone who said goodbye to someone they loved that morning not knowing that goodbye would be their last. We must have the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and pass reasonable gun safety laws.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “We must work together to create an America where everyone feels safe in their community, where children feel safe in their schools. Enough is enough.”