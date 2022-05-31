Native gardening with Angela Luckey

The importance of native plants on the Island can’t be overstated, and Angela Luckey wants folks to know how to shift perceptions and create an ecologically productive garden while also promoting biodiversity. Head to the Edgartown library on Saturday, June 4, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Learn how to help wildlife plants survive, pollinate, and thrive. Developed in partnership with BiodiversityWorks, the Village and Wilderness Project, and the Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship. Registration is not required. Call 508-627-4221 for more details.