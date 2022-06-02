Welcome back, First Friday

First Friday returns to Vineyard Haven on June 3, with live music, local artists, and tasty offerings from your favorite local vendors. A free community event for all ages happening on and around Main Street, Vineyard Haven, takes place the first Friday of every month from June through October.

First Friday starts at 4 pm in Owen Park and will feature live performances by Mark and Molly and Robert Hanjian. Over a dozen local artists and artisans will also be selling their wares, such as Martha’s Vineyard Native, Deer Hill Studio, and Hawkhouse to name a few. Starting at 9 pm, a silent disco will also feature DJ DC Rose and DJ Memphis.

First Friday will return to Main Street in July, August, and September, and will finish off the season on Friday, Oct. 7, in Owen Park. Organizers are still looking for artists, food vendors, musicians, and volunteers who may have interest in joining them later this season for these fun events.

For more information, check out firstfridayvh.com.