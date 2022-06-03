MassWildlife announces habitat protection grants

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) announced it will offer technical assistance to landowners who want to apply to the division’s Habitat Management Grant Program up until July 15. Grant applications will be accepted by MassWildlife from July 15 to August 31.

The grant is open to private and municipal landowners of conserved lands who are looking to “support active habitat management projects that benefit wildlife and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.” The program offers financial support for projects that will improve habitat for game species, manage species that are a part of the state’s wildlife action plan, and “enhance habitat in ecological communities disproportionately susceptible to climate change.”

The announcement stated that while land acquisition for conservation purposes has been successful in Massachusetts over the years, this is not enough. Habitat restoration and management in both private and public lands are needed to ensure biodiversity.

For more information, visit the grant website at bit.ly/38KnaI4 or contact the program coordinator, James Burnham, at james.burnham@mass.gov. If the intended project site is within priority habitat, MassWildlife “highly recommends” doing a pre-review process. A map of these habitats can be found at bit.ly/38KoOcI. Contact MassWildlife senior endangered species review biologist Emily Holt at emily.holt@mass.gov with a site map and description of the project to begin the pre-review process. Pre-review requests should be submitted at least three weeks prior to the grant deadline.