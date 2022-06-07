Memorial Wharf construction still not completed 

The Edgartown select board was provided with an update on the Memorial Wharf construction, which was expected to be completed by Memorial Day but has experienced delays. Town Administrator James Hagerty said the project should be completed by June 15, adding that the Memorial Wharf Committee will be meeting Wednesday at 12 pm and will be able to provide a more precise update.

Hagerty said that remote select board meetings are set to expire July 15; however, he said, “within the Senate, there was a state budget amendment to allow remote meetings to occur through Dec 31 2022.” Considering the ongoing pandemic and the Island continuing to be at risk, Hagerty said, “If I was a betting person, I’d say that was going to happen.”

The select board approved a request for a 2,500 gallon commercial propane for 79 Turkeyland Cove Road in Katama — owned by former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. “We’ve never had a private propane tank come to us,” said select board member Arthur Smadbeck, with select board member Michael Donaroma noting a private residence propane tank is typically a fraction of the quantity being requested.

Additional personnel appointments were made; including Scott Ellis to the Memorial Wharf Committee, in replacement of Rick Hamilton, Hilary Grannis as an alternate to the Historic District Commission, and seasonal traffic officers Troy Vanderhoop, Zachary Moreis, Gabriel Brito, and Donna Lyons.

In other business, the select board reapproved the lodging house license for The Charlotte Inn in addition to the innholder license for the Winnetu.

Additionally, steering committee chair Juliet Mulinare gave the select board an update on the town’s master plan, which is set to be completed by December. The master plan, which has been updated since its 1990 inception, is multifaceted, with the aim of addressing an array of development processes and town policies. Mulinare said the steering committee has decided to form a handful of subcommittees in order to better direct attention to different areas, and consists of collaboration among business owners, town residents, community leaders, and nonprofits. The steering committee will hold a public discussion at the Edgartown library on Wednesday, June 15, from 4 to 6 pm to “provide an overview of what the committee has been working on.” Public input is welcome.