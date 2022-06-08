MVRHS track competes at state championships

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) track team finished off its season at the MIAA Outdoor All-State Meet on Thursday, June 2, and Saturday, June 4, which took place at Westfield State University.

“It went well,” MVRHS track head Coach Don Brown told The Times.

Only two students were able to compete during the meet. COVID prevented the 4×800 group from running a full team, and Daniel da Silva had a wrist injury, which he is getting surgery for in Boston.

“Such is the life of high school track and field. It’s fickle sometimes,” Brown said.

Zach Utz got fifth place in the one-mile race, and finished with a time of 14:80.40, a personal record.

Eloise Christy jumped an even 5 feet during the high jump, tying for the 15th spot.

Now, four MVRHS runners will prepare to go to the Nike National Championships in Eugene, Ore., taking place from June 16 to June 19. Brown said the focus is staying healthy while training until the championships arrive.

“I want to wrap everyone in Bubble Wrap until next weekend,” Brown said jokingly.