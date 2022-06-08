Tisbury: Nature journaling

Heard on Main Street: One of the many things no one tells you about aging is that it is such a nice change from being young.

Have you ever thought of becoming a foster parent? Island children sometimes have to be placed off-Island if they are homeless or can’t be cared for by loved ones. At 5 pm this evening at the Edgartown Library, you could begin to learn about helping children in foster care. Free childcare and snacks will be provided.

If you want to spend time outdoors with others, artist Elizabeth R. Whelan starts Nature Journaling Sunday mornings at the Polly Hill Arboretum for the next seven Sunday mornings, 8:30 to 10 am. Meet a few minutes early. Then learn the fun and challenges of sketching nature. Free and open to the public. Bring your own materials; keep it simple and easy to carry. Consider a hat, sunscreen, and insect repellent. See pollyhillarboretum.org.

These shocking mass killings make us immediately think of the families left behind to mourn. But this is America. Your son or your brother may live there. Keep all those people in your heart. And hope we can somehow stop anyone from getting those guns only used for murder. The killer doesn’t have time to think or even to pause to reconsider. Just press the trigger and cause such damage to all of us.

These horrors remind me. My nephew still speaks of his fears when the Twin Towers went down. His daughter worked in the first one. And the plane hit just about the time her day started. We were fortunate. She’d gotten in a few minutes early, and went to get coffee. So she was OK. But it took hours to find that out.

I am so happy to once again have Mary Gillette’s address. Sometimes what is lost is found. Many thanks to Leigh Smith for this.

Speaking of lost. I almost can’t believe it — but I looked all last summer for my cotton nighties. Lightweight cotton and such a delight on a very warm evening. I knew I had some lovely ones I got from the Beach House. Perfect for allowing me to enjoy a light breeze — and just so comfortable all summer. So this spring I decided I had to do something drastic. So I did.

I ordered a couple from Amazon. I haven’t even received them yet, but I found my precious ones that were lost. Of course, they were all together, right where I had put them. But it hadn’t occurred to me to look in what used to be my husband’s closet upstairs. I don’t go upstairs often; it is a bit much for me. But I FOUND them. Sorry for yelling so loud.

Enjoy the Blooming Art Show at the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club next weekend. This celebration of Island art and floral design will be at the Old Mill in West Tisbury.from Friday through Sunday, June 17 to 19, from 10 to 5. All artwork will be for sale, with part of the sales going to the club.

Arts and Society invites you to celebrate Bloomsday 2022 with music, drama, and humor based on the writings of James Joyce. Live performances, not readings, begin at 8 pm on Saturday, June 18, at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury. Tickets are $25 at the door or at Bunch of Grapes (cash or check only). More at 508-696-0539.

Did you know that our library now has passes to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum of Art? These are paper coupons, and the library has one pass per calendar day. Each pass admits up to 4 adults for $5 each. Patrons must reserve online 48 hours prior to their visit using the promo code on the ticket, and bring the printed library pass with them.

The Vineyard Haven library also has passes to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. These work as coupon codes. The patron should reserve in advance, and must bring an email from the library with them.

And the library says the next date for you to join the conversation for information on end-of-life care on Zoom is June 15. You may have discussed this, but not shared your feelings with your spouse or your kids. You must register in advance at bit.ly/EOLcareclass.

Fly the flag next Tuesday. It’s Flag Day.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out tomorrow to Cody Chandler and Claudia Nelson. Happy birthday to Madeline Fisher on Tuesday. Wish the best to J.B. Lamont and to Frederick Nash on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Friends are like balloons. Once you let them go, you might not get them back. Sometimes we get so busy with our own lives that we may not even notice that we let them fly away.

