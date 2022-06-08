West Tisbury: Music Street Musicians

This weather has been lovely. Not too humid. Not too hot. It seems like we have had regular rain, but every time I dig in the garden I am surprised by how dry the soil is. Still, everything is looking gorgeous and I really have nothing to complain about. It hasn’t yet become an onerous chore going out to water.

Rhubarb, herbs, pea shoots, lettuce, and other early greens are ready to be eaten and enjoyed. Potatoes are looking good, seeming to grow taller by the minute, and needing hilling up almost every day. Tomatoes are starting to flower. It’s going to be a fabulous berry year; raspberry, black raspberry, blueberry, autumn olive, and beach plum bushes are covered in blossoms and tiny fruit. Rose bushes are loaded with buds. It’s still early in the gardening year, before weeds, insects, drought, and weather could conspire, singly or together, to destroy a gardener’s dreams.

The Charter School held its graduation last weekend. Fifteen seniors comprised the Class of 2022. Their accomplishments and high spirits give me great hope for the future. I am grateful to be impressed by younger generations, they seem so much smarter and more prepared for life than I remember being at their age, or even now. Congratulations to you all.

Hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School opened.

The West Tisbury library will host “Remembering the Rosenthals,” an annual concert sponsored by Sara Rosenthal and Julie Prazich, on Saturday, June 11, at 3 pm. Performers are Music Street Musicians: Diane Katzenberg Braun, piano; Alan Toda-Ambaras, cello; Sangwon Lee, clarinet; and Yoonhee Lee, violin.

On Sunday afternoon, 1 to 3 pm, there will be a free painting session for adults. The library will provide canvases, brushes, and acrylic paints. Participants are welcome to bring other materials from home. There will be no instruction. Just bring yourself and your creative spirit.

Please note that the library will begin closing on June 19 on Sundays through the summer.

I was sad to learn that Ray Phillips died last weekend, on May 28. Ray was so well known and well liked around town that he will be greatly missed. He always had a smile and something interesting or funny to say in his gentle Southern drawl. My condolences to Victoria, Lonnie, and Thomas Lloyd, and to all the friends he so easily collected on the Island.

Elexis Pachico has planned a Foster Care Information Evening this Thursday, June 9, 5 pm, at the Edgartown library. She is devoted to this cause and wants to encourage Island residents to consider becoming foster parents. Learn how you can provide stability, comfort, and a steady routine for an Island child. There will be free child care and snacks will be provided.

I saw Anna Alley this past weekend and she reminded me that there will be a celebration of the life of her late husband, John Alley, at the Ag Hall on Saturday, June 18, at 4 pm. John died in 2020, but everything was put on hold because of the COVID pandemic. We have all missed John these past couple of years, and it will be nice to get together to remember our old friend. It will be a potluck, so bring something delicious, along with your best stories about John. There are sure to be plenty. See you there.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.