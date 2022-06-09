Tisbury select board meeting porn bombed

A Tisbury select board meeting Wednesday night was interrupted midway through by graphic video of male genitalia and a man with a British accent yelling an obscenity. The board managed to get some business done before the attack came, including welcoming new member John Cahill and voting him onto the Dukes County advisory board pending his departure from the Dukes County Commissioners.

The board voted in Larry Gomez as chair. Following a conversation with Laura Silber, coordinator for the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank, the board opted not to appoint anyone to the housing bank review committee yet as board members wanted more time to seek interested candidates. The board also voted Larry Gomez back onto the water resources committee and delayed appointing anyone to the sewer advisory board until its next meeting. The lewd Zoom attack came as Eversource representatives were giving the board an overview of undersea cable projects proposed for the Island, including a cable that would come ashore at West Chop. Shocked select board members called for the intrusive feed to be jettisoned as soon as it appeared.

“Can somebody get rid of that?” Gomez said. “There should be a call to the police pretty quickly to see if they can identify that individual.”

A person with a British accent who called himself “Kevin Wright” and claimed he was from London told the board to “f— off”.

Select board member Roy Cutrer pleaded for the Zoom administrator’s help in purging the intruder.

“Block him,” Cutrer said. “Get him out of here.”

Cahill suggested shutting down and starting over.

The Zoom ended after roughly a minute’s worth of graphic imagery.

Following the meeting, town administrator Jay Grande wrote in an email that remaining business would be taken up at another meeting.

In a text message to The Times, Cutrer wrote that he expected remaining meeting material to be taken up on June 15.

Tisbury Police Detective Charles Duquette said he is looking into the incident and will generate a report. He said the attack bears some similarity with porn bombings of the Martha’s Vineyard Commisson and another in West Tisbury.