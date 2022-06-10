Field Club charged in child’s drowning 

The Boathouse & Field Club, an exclusive members-only recreational club in Edgartown, is being charged with corporate involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 drowning death of a 3-year-old boy, Henry Bowman Backer.

The case was scheduled to go before a judge in Dukes County Superior Court on Friday morning, but thus far has not been called.

A State Police investigation led by Trooper Dustin Shaw found that Henry was “neglected by staff at the Boathouse Field Club,” the court document states. Clerk magistrate Liza Williamson found probable cause to charge the club with corporate involuntary manslaughter.

According to the affidavit, Henry was scheduled for an 11:15 am “Kids Club” at the club and was brought into the pool area with other children. “After a series of acts and failures to act on the part of several employees of the boathouse, by approximately 11:33 am Henry was discovered floating facedown to the right of the lifeguard chair,” the report states. “He was pulled from the water unresponsive and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.”

Henry was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead, the report states. An autopsy ruled the death a drowning. No individual employees are named, which is why the Boathouse & Field Club is charged.

Corporate involuntary manslaughter was used in the 2007 case involving roof tiles falling from a tunnel in the Big Dig project in Boston, a $15 billion highway and tunnel project. In that case Powers Fasteners paid $16 million to settle the criminal charge, as well as civil action taken against the company.

Michael Trudeau, senior prosecutor for Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, was at the courthouse — a rare visit to the Island for the DA office’s top prosecutor.

Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea is expected to preside over the arraignment.

Save for indications the incident continued to be under investigation, no further details were released by O’Keefe’s office, or State Police assigned to his office, over the course of nearly a year.

The Boathouse & Field Club and is located off of Katama Road. Its board includes architect Patrick Ahearn, who is president, and Gerret Conover, a principal with a luxury real estate firm on the Island, according to records on file with the Secretary of State’s office. Paul Falvey, the board’s treasurer, is the CEO and president of the Bank of New Hampshire and at one time served in that same capacity at Martha’s Vineyard Bank.

On the club’s website, it is billed as “a private members club on Martha’s Vineyard’s that offers exceptional recreational amenities and unparalleled service to its members, their families and guests.” According to the site, the club opened in 2008.

“Become part of a club that cherishes families’ precious times together … where shared experiences and exceptional recreation will be ensured for present and future generations,” the site states. Along with a pool, the club also features tennis courts, squash courts, cabanas, a fitness center, a spa, and a restaurant and bar. Members also have access to boats.

Membership prices aren’t listed on the website. Instead, prospective members are asked to email information to Richard Hewitt, the membership director.