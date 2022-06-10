Keyshawn strikes back

1 of 4

Keyshawn Devine, 10, who one year ago was fighting for his life after being struck and trapped underneath a pickup truck, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks game Thursday.

“He did great. He threw a perfect strike,” Sharks general manager Russ Curran said.

Keyshawn’s mom, Heather Devine, said her son had no idea he would be throwing out the first pitch ahead of the game. It was Little League night at the Shark Tank and Keyshawn’s a big Sharks fan, so it was nothing new for him to go to the ballpark.

“He was so happy to throw out the first pitch,” Heather Devine told The Times. “He enjoyed every second.”

Keyshawn, who is a member of the Cubs major league Little League team, will be one of the team’s pitchers.

“He’s doing great. His right thumb where he fractured and tore the tendon is a little stiff,” his mother said. “He’s still able to play baseball, play basketball, and write, thank God.”

Keyshawn, who loves baseball, had been attending the Sharks summer camp when the accident occurred last year. The team didn’t let their little camper/fan down.

Members of the Sharks team visited and sent messages to Keyshawn at Boston Children’s Hospital to lift his spirits. They also sent him a care package that included a baseball bat signed by the whole team. They were also at the parade that welcomed him back home to the Vineyard.

“We just thought it was the right thing to do,” Curran said of having Keyshawn throw out the first pitch. “We wanted to show the community that he’s recovered.”

Keyshawn brought the team of collegiate baseball players some good luck as well. The team won 6-0 and came within a last-inning hit of having a no-hitter.