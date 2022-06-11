1 of 3

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Franklin Street and Center Street in Vineyard Haven on Friday afternoon. A red Jeep collided with the side of a gray Honda Civic with Connecticut license plates and both vehicles ended up side-by-side on Center Street.

Members of the Tisbury Police Department and Tisbury Fire Department responded to the crash, closing off Center Street and Franklin Street — up to its intersection with Church Street — to traffic until the vehicles could be moved.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. No further details were immediately available.