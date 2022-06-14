Charges dismissed against break-in defendants

On Friday Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes dismissed charges against the two remaining defendants in an alleged break-in case dating from 2020. Ryan Fisher and Matthew Medeiros faced felony breaking and entering at night, larceny from a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, and threat to commit a crime charges stemming from an alleged incident at the Scotts Grove Affordable Housing development in West Tisbury.

Judge Barnes threw out charges against prior defendant Robert McLaughlin in 2020. Former defendant Travis Viera was acquitted following a bench trial in 2021. In both Fisher’s and Medeiros’ cases Friday, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute any further.