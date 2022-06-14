Edgartown PD to appoint new sergeant

Following the recent departure of Sgt. Jonathan Searle from the Edgartown Police Department to Oak Bluffs, the Edgartown select board voted to approve the promotion of Officer Dayce Moore to sergeant as his replacement.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee advocated for Moore’s promotion, citing that “he is number one on our current list of eligible candidates.”

Moore is a U.S. Navy veteran and has served the department in various capacities, as a special officer, and as detective. Moore has his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and currently resides in Edgartown with his wife and three children.

In other business, the select board was given an update on the Meshacket Affordable Housing plans, which will consist of 40 housing units, by Affirmative Investments Vice President of Real Estate Craig Nicholson. Nicholson said it is possible to “break ground by late fall of 2023. Worst case scenario would be after [that] winter, into the time frame of February or March of 2024. contingent upon factors such as funding application approval and financial agreements with investors. Nicholson projects an estimated 18 month construction period.

Meanwhile, town administrator James Hagerty accepted a “verbal okay” from the select board to formulate a letter of support to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the AARP for Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard’s town certification as an “aging friendly community.”

Health Aging MV executive director Cindy Trish said they are also looking to become certified as “a dementia- friendly community.” The certifications, as explained by Trish, are part of a five-year community action plan with a focus on “transportation, in-home services, digital equity, community engagement, safety and access to our Island assets” for Edgartown’s elderly populace. Trish said the execution of the plan will be a collaborative effort among various stakeholders and Island agencies.

The select board unanimously voted to approve the annual Jabberwocky 5K run on Aug. 20. The board also supported a banner permit and one-day liquor license for Chappy Point to Point, taking place on Sunday, June 26, which Chappaquiddick resident Rick Schifter, owner of the Schifter house, cited as “the longest continuously running road race on Martha’s Vineyard.” The race will feature around 300 registered runners, 29 corporate sponsors, and will be raising money to provide the Chappy Community Center with solar power.

Hagerty reminded the board that the annual Taste of the Vineyard is scheduled this week, beginning June 16. In addition, Town Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20, for Juneteenth, the country’s newest holiday.