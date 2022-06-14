Oak Bluffs shuts out NAACP from meeting agenda

The NAACP Martha’s Vineyard Branch issued a statement on Tuesday asserting that the Oak Bluffs select board has refused to hear a request to raise the Juneteenth Flag in recognition of the federal holiday on Sunday.

“The NAACP Martha’s Vineyard Branch is very disappointed that the Oak Bluffs select board has chosen not to even hear the request to raise the Juneteenth flag,” said NAACP President Arthur Hardy-Doubleday in the release. “Juneteenth has long had deep significance to African Americans and to the Oak Bluffs community, and this year for the first time it’s being celebrated as both a federal and a state holiday. We believe that the town of Oak Bluffs should be observing it too.”

In their previous meetings, the select board has mulled over a proposed, and later approved flag policy, which, as written states that the town would prohibit any flags, other than those approved by the select board — flags of the U.S., commonwealth of Massachusetts, town of Oak Bluffs, and official military and POW-MIA — from being raised on any town property.

The board approved the policy after igniting another controversy with the NAACP over flying the Progress pride flag. The board ultimately approved flying that flag for the first couple of weeks of June, but later board members expressed regret about that decision.

The NAACP MV Branch was looking to fly the flag at Ocean Park from June 17 to June 20.

Hardy-Doubleday told The Times during a phone conversation that he thinks the City of Boston Supreme Court case regarding the flying of a religious flag at City Hall may have given municipal governments a reason to pause on establishing a flag policy. “But the upholding of that case is very much in line with what the preexisting law is, which is that a flag pole is not subject to the freedom of speech doctrine — it is government speech,” Hardy-Doubleday said. “Unlike Boston, where anyone could apply, including a credit union, to get their flag raised, the Supreme Court is very clear that, as long as you have proper oversight of it as a government, you can pick and choose who is and who is not able to raise their flags.”

Hardy-Doubleday wondered why the select board was not able to get the discussion on the meeting agenda, even though he said he spoke with chair Ryan Ruley on May 19 asking if the MVNAACP would like to be on the agenda for a May 24 meeting. Hardy-Doubleday said he declined to request that the flag discussion be on that agenda because he wanted to research the Supreme Court City of Boston ruling more. “What happened between May 10 when the select board adopted their interim policy and the meeting of June 9? It might just be that they don’t want to deal with the issue publicly — they would much rather just have a policy that prohibits it across the board,” Hardy-Doubleday said. “What they are forgetting is that we are in the business of welcoming people to this Island. We have over 100 years of history of welcoming African Americans to Oak Bluffs. If they are going to have a gospel brunch at the Edgartown Yacht Club of all places, why can we not raise our Juneteenth flag on the Ocean Park flagpole?”

He added that this is the second year in a row where the town of Chilmark hasn’t responded to the MVNAACP request to discuss flags, but “at least this year they adopted a policy making it clear that it’s only the American flag.”

To Hardy-Doubleday, the refusal is “symbolic of small thinking,” saying that he was looking forward to taking a picture of the Juneteenth flag flying proudly in front of the Civil War memorial. “We are trying to put up a flag that symbolizes African Americans as Americans — it’s literally a red, white, and blue flag,” Hardy-Doubleday said.

Select board chair Ryan Ruley deferred to correspondence from town administrator Deborah Potter stating that the select board “respectfully declines” to add the Juneteenth flag discussion to the agenda due to the existing flag policy.

Abigail Rosen contributed to this report.