Stop & Shop property deemed unsafe

A building owned by Stop & Shop that’s adjacent to its Vineyard Haven store has been placed under a remove or make safe order by the Town of Tisbury. Stop & Shop has opted to demolish the building.

Formerly the Golden Dragon Chinese restaurant, the building at 14 Water St. has been declared “dangerous to the life and limb of individuals entering the structure and those passing by on the public sidewalk,” a town order states. The town has closed the sidewalk in front of the building.

The building is described as a “Stop & Shop Warehouse” in the order. On June 7, Tisbury Building Commissioner Ross Seavey, Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland, Tisbury Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Rolston, and Local Building Inspector Justin Lucas joined a structural engineer on an inspection of the building.

“The inspection revealed a structure that suffers from serious water intrusion through failed fenestrations and a leaking roof that has resulted in significant rot in an exterior façade, and multiple areas of collapsed interior drywall ceilings,” the order states. “In addition to these issues, there are two support columns that were no longer supplying structural support due to their deterioration or disconnection from the point load they are intended to support. These issues, combined with the overall poor shape of the first-floor framing caused by years of modifications to the structures, has resulted in significant deterioration of the front façade including the internal collapse of wall framing, and the buckling and sagging of the second level floor structure. The observed structural failures of the building have resulted in a structure that is dangerous to the life and limb of individuals entering the structure and those passing by on the public sidewalk.”

Stop & Shop was ordered to remove all its merchandise from the building, chain the door, and forbid further entry. The grocery chain had until Monday to declare whether it would try to shore up the building or raze it. Seavey told The Times Stop & Shop will ultimately demolish the building but initially it will only demolish part of it and make the remainder safe until it can be taken down after the summer.

Back in 1994 the building, when it was a restaurant, caught fire. As The Times reported then, in addition to heat and smoke damage, the building suffered water damage.

Stop and Shop previously made a bid to build a new, larger store that would have included 14 Water St. however the plans were put on hold in 2014 after a lot of opposition to the project.

Seavey said the building, which appears to have been remodeled at various times, has been used by Stop & Shop for storage. He noted there is an apartment on the top floor but it’s not in use.

Stop & Shop didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.