$500,000 grant to help fund dental clinic

A $500,000 grant from MVYouth to Island Healthcare (IHC) will support the capital costs of building a dental clinic for the Island, according to a press release. An estimated 50 percent of those served by the clinic are expected to be Island children.

According to the release, MVYouth was founded with the mission to support the Martha’s Vineyard community by investing in its young people. MVYouth’s Expansion Grants provide funding to youth serving organizations to complete high-impact capital projects. MVYouth also hopes to increase charitable giving on Martha’s Vineyard, by vetting and endorsing organizations who have demonstrated excellence and encouraging others to generously support them as well, the release states.

IHC is the Island’s only federally qualified health center. The funds will be used to build and equip a four-chair dental center near the Edgartown Triangle “to provide preventative dental care, basic oral health services and acute dental care to patients with financial need who are not otherwise able to access dental services.” The proposed dental center is part of a larger primary care expansion project IHC is undertaking to serve this population.

The total project budget, including purchase of the building, construction and equipment expenses is $1,583,985, the release states. Through two federal and state grants, IHC successfully acquired $584,122 for capital construction expenses. After receiving MVYouth’s $500,000 award, the organization is seeking community investment for the final roughly $500,000 needed to fully-fund the project.

“Access to quality dental care is currently a critical and unmet need in our community. Normally, MVYouth waits to fund a capital project like this until the organization is seeking the last-dollars needed to accomplish the project, but we are investing in the youth serving portion of this project now with great hopes that other generous organizations and individuals will match our support to fund this essential community project,” Lindsey Scott, MVYouth’s executive director, said in the release.

There are no pediatric dentists currently practicing on the Island and existing dentists are unable to take new patients, the release states. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital closed its clinic in 2020 due to financial reasons.

From census demographic and income data, IHC has identified more than 2,600 youth 0-25 years old whose families are income-eligible for Medicaid and Health Safety Net (HSN) assistance,” the release states. However, no Island dentists accept reimbursement from these programs. Additionally, many other families who are not income-eligible for assistance are unable to afford private dental care or to go off-Island for care.

IHC’s staffing plan currently includes hiring a supervising dental director, pediatric dental residents, dental residents and dental hygienists. Through partnership with the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, IHC has access to experts who have advised them about their capital budget and operations. Boston University will also be instrumental in staffing the facility with rotating dental residents.

“We strongly support the possibility of developing externship opportunities for our dental students and dental residents at the new dental clinic. With over three decades of experience placing postdoctoral dental residents in specialty training and dental students in their final year of their program at community health centers throughout Massachusetts and nationally, we have the infrastructure in place to seamlessly expand the program to Martha’s Vineyard.” Michelle Henshaw DDS, MPH, associate dean of Global and Population Health & Joseph Calabrese, DMD, Associate Dean of Students wrote in a letter of support for the project.

Knowing the challenges associated with securing housing for rotating staff, IHC has included a housing allowance in their operating budget, the release states.