Chilmark: Markets open for season

Graduations are in the air. Congratulations to all the MVRHS graduates from Chilmark: Silas Abrams, Matthew Karlinksy, Adam Miller, Ingrid Moore, Barrett Oliver, Tristan Scott, Tyler Shipway, Graham Stearns, and Atlas Zack. Good luck as you move on in your life journey.

Hurray: Larsen’s beautiful new Fish Market is open daily from 9 am to 7 pm. Menemsha Fish Market has new hours, open daily from 10 am to 7 pm, except Wednesdays open 10 am to 5:30 pm, and Sundays open noon to 7 pm. If you want a livestream from the Menemsha fishing docks, see the market’s YouTube channel, bit.ly/MenemshaDock. Menemsha Galley hours remain 11 am to 3 pm till the end of June. No answer yet at the Home Port (and don’t bother asking Beach Plum — I was informed they run under a different management). No word about the former clam shack the Bite either.

I loved seeing the Pride flag Lydia Fischer is flying at her Menemsha Crossing farmstand. I had to look up what the updated design means. It is officially called the Progress Pride flag, redesigned to be more progressive and inclusive, including the “stripes to represent the experiences of people of color, as well as stripes to represent people who identify as transgender, gender-nonconforming (GNC), and/or undefined. Daniel Quasar’s flag includes the colors of the trans flag, as well as black and brown stripes harkening back to the 2017 Philadelphia Pride flag, which sought to further represent the queer and trans identities of black and brown people. Those two stripes also represent those living with HIV/AIDS, people who have passed from the virus, and the overall stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS that remains today.” Learn more about Pride flags at bit.ly/PrideFlagsExplained.

Longtime Chilmark summer kid Emily Rose Keating, daughter of photographers Carrie Boretz Keating and the late Pulitzer prizewinner Edward Keating, has released her first music video. Check it out at bit.ly/EmilyRosevideo. Congratulations, Emily! Follow her at @thisisemilykeating.

Chilmark and Toronto resident Ellen Levine’s exhibit, “Where Are We Going?” at the Chilmark library, is up through the month of June. Levine, a co-founder of the Create Institute in Toronto, says her mixed-media paintings “are an attempt to respond to the current worldwide refugee crisis.”

Join artists in residence at the Yard for a high-level dance-theater workshop experience on Wednesday, June 15, at 10 am. Intended for intermediate to experienced dancers and actors, this workshop explores the ensemble-based creative methods behind Lucky Plush Productions’ nationally acclaimed dance-theater work. Tickets online at bit.ly/LuckyPlushworkshop.

There’s still room for Nancy Aronie’s Writing From the Heart Workshops: June 20 -23, July 11-14, and August 15-18, from 9 am to noon. Call 508-274-4286 or email nancyjill73@gmail.com to register.

It’s the Blooming Art time of year. Head to the Old Mill in West Tisbury, Friday, and Saturday, June 17 and 18, from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, June 19 from 10 am to 3 pm Learn more, and get advance tickets, here: marthasvineyardgardenclub.org/blooming-art-2022.html.

The Chilmark library hosts Senior WHOI scientist Michael J. Moore talking about his new book, “We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Resposibility” on Wednesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. The whole family can enjoy the Sunprint Program on Thursday, June 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Register at 508-645-3360 as materials are limited. Retired professor in Art and Architectural History, Jonathan Scott speaks about whether Martha’s Vineyard was “Vinland, the Good” – that Beautiful and Beneficent Land Described in the Viking Sagas? On Wednesday, June 22 at 5 p.m. for author talks email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information and the link. The After School Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Meeting Room. In-Person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11a.m. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help or assistance call (508) 645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library. Summer library hours begin on Monday, June 20.

It’s your last chance to see Jesse Jason and Abby Bender’s “Wish You Were Here,” at the Capawock Theater, June 17 at 7pm, June 18 at 4pm and 7pm. What is it? It’s an“other-worldly, absurdist revue made of girl power and…dance? theatre? Comedy? Whatever the heck it is, don your favorite sweater vest and get yourself there by way of the space time continuum.” Tickets at eventcreate.com/e/you.

Maybe you’re not a Facebook person, but I find such comfort in the photographic offerings Dan Waters shares near daily on FB’s It’s A Chilmark Thing. (Disclaimer: I started the page during the pandemic to offer timely info.)

Town beach stickers available for sale online and in-person, see bit.ly/chilmarkbeach. Dump stickers now available at the dump, see mvrefusedistrict.com/prices.html.

Get free N95 masks and Covid test kits see bit.ly/chilmarkcovid to learn more.

In-person MVBLM vigils at the Chilmark Library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MVBLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/blmvideos.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at Islandfolkpottery.com.

