IGI Mobile Market schedule announced

The Island Grown Initiative (IGI) announced in a press release its mobile market schedule for the summer, which will begin on Thursday, June 16. The truck will be “stocked with reduced-price, fresh, locally grown produce and eggs” and a “selection of lightly processed, Island-made items, often using local ingredients.”

The Mobile Market will operate on weekdays from June through October in the late afternoon and early evening. Preorders must be placed at 5 pm the day before the delivery date at bit.ly/3tAgJib.

The two locations the mobile market will regularly be stopping by on a weekly basis are Howes House in West Tisbury (open from 3 pm to 4 pm, preorder pickups at 2:45 pm) and St. Augustine Church (open from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, preorder pickups at 3:45 pm) in Vineyard Haven. The Mobile Market will also be present every other week at the Aquinnah Tribal Housing Building on Wednesdays starting on June 29 until Oct. 19 (open 4 pm to 5 pm, preorder pickups at 3:45 pm) and at Woodside Village in Vineyard Haven on Tuesdays every other week starting on July 5 until Oct. 11 (open 9 am to 10 am, preorder pickups at 8:45 am).

All Islanders are welcome to the Mobile Market, and payment can be made in the forms of cash, check, credit cards, Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), SNAP/HIP, FreshConnect, Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program Senior and WIC Coupons, and Mobile Market Coupons.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3NWcLsm.