Immigrants can obtain a driver’s license

Opponents of a new law that will allow immigrants without legal status to seek driver’s licenses took a preliminary step this week toward asking voters to scrap the measure, while Democrats celebrated their success in pushing the bill and overcoming Gov. Charlie Baker’s opposition, the State House News Service reported.

A campaign filed paperwork Monday with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance to create a committee, called Fair and Secure Massachusetts, seeking to repeal the law enacted over Baker’s veto last week.

A signing ceremony for the new law was held Monday, SNHS reported. Similar ceremonies for other legislation usually feature Baker wielding a pen over the parchment, but in this case it was Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano wielding their override pens.

Starting July 1, 2023, anyone in Massachusetts, regardless of immigration status, can apply for a standard driver’s license. Undocumented immigrants will still need to prove their identity, date of birth, and residency in Massachusetts, using a range of documents including either a valid, unexpired foreign passport or a valid, unexpired consular identification document.

Baker vetoed the bill on May 27, saying the Registry of Motor Vehicles did not have the capacity to verify the identities of immigrants without legal status, and arguing that the bill “significantly increases the risk that noncitizens will be registered to vote.”

The House voted 119-36 and the Senate 32-8 to override Baker’s veto and make the measure law.

To put the question of whether the law should be repealed on the November ballot, petitioners will need to collect at least 40,120 signatures from registered voters, no more than 10,030 of which can come from a single county, in less than three months. The campaign will have until August 24 to submit signatures to local election officials for certification, and until Sept. 7 to submit them to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office, SHNS reported.