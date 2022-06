Who were the first foreign explorers to sail across the seas and arrive on Vineyard shores? Author Jonathan Scott will be at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, June 22, at 5 pm, to illustrate how Leif Eriksson and his viking followers came to a wild new world in the 11th century. In written sagas, a land of mild climate and plentiful food the group found was named “Vinland, the Good.” Could Martha’s Vineyard possibly be what Eriksson discovered? Call 508-645-3360 or email tthorpe@clamsnet.org.