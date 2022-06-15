Rags to riches

My story starts with a loaf of white bread I found at Stop & Shop on a mega sale; “marked down” is the term the store clerks use. For a mere 64 cents I was the proud owner of the cheapest loaf of bread on Martha’s Vineyard — and what I was going to do with it I was still uncertain of.

My favorite way to treat myself on my Saturday morning off from work is to make myself breakfast. I make something more intricate than a bowl of oatmeal or Eggos as I am dashing out the door. This past Saturday I decided to put that cheap loaf of bread to good use.

It was a rainy, gray morning and I found the idea of making French toast much more appealing than the veggie scramble I had planned on. I was rather impressed with myself that I managed to turn the loaf of bread into what I thought was a luxurious French toast tower. Stacked with raspberry preserves, white chocolate chips, walnuts, butter, and maple syrup, it made my taste buds dance with delight. I truly felt like a queen, at least temporarily, until I had to go to work later that day.

French Toast

4 eggs

¼ cup milk

2-3 tsp. ground cinnamon

white bread

raspberry preserves

white chocolate chips

chopped (or not) walnuts

butter

syrup

king/queen’s crown (optional)

Whisk together eggs, milk, and cinnamon. (I use a shallow Tupperware container about the size of the bread.)

Warm a skillet or pan to medium-low heat.

Quickly dip each side of the bread into the egg mixture, and put in the pan to cook.

The cheap white bread is a sponge, it’s mainly air, so this isn’t a good place to take your time; go quick! If you take too long, the bread will fall apart and become too eggy. Fry each side until golden brown.

The quantity of slices this recipe makes varies: I continue until I run out of either the egg mixture or bread. In this instance it was egg mixture, and it made about six slices of French toast.

On your plate, layer a French toast slice on the bottom, raspberry preserves, and white chocolate chips in the middle, another piece of toast and top with walnuts, butter, and more white chocolate chips.

Microwave for 45 seconds to make sure the white chips are gooey and butter is soft. Drizzle with your favorite syrup. Put on your crown and enjoy.