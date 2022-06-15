Summer tennis clinics planned in Tisbury

The Tisbury Open Space and Recreation Committee, in conjunction with the West Chop Club’s director of tennis, David McNamara, will offer a tennis outreach program in Vineyard Haven this summer. The partnership between the committee and the West Chop Club was formed to provide something fun, positive, and without cost to the community,

West Chop Club tennis pros will teach free clinics for Tisbury residents of all ages. The clinics will take place at the Lake Street Courts on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 28 through August 25. Adult clinics will be offered in the morning from 9 am to 10:30 am and from 10:30 am to 12 noon. Children’s clinics will take place in the afternoon: 3-4 pm for Peewees and Future Stars (ages 4-7), 4-5 pm for Stars and Team (ages 7-11), and 5-6 pm for Academy (ages 15-plus).

Registration is required. For registration information, please contact James Burrows at james@vaalbara.com.

The committee has also been working on plans for updating the Church Street Courts, along with the surrounding park and parking area. Using funds from a Community Preservation committee grant, brand-new clay courts are scheduled to be constructed this fall.