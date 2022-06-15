This Was Then: Classes of 1952

Before the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School opened in 1959, there were three secondary schools on the Island: Edgartown High School, Oak Bluffs High School, and Tisbury High School. Every year, the three graduating classes would get together for a tour of Washington, D.C.

A few weeks ago, Catherine Bumpus of Woods Hole spotted this framed photo of the combined classes of 1952 in an online auction for an East Falmouth estate sale. She alerted her friend Tom Hodgson of West Tisbury, and together they rescued it, together with a second, very similar, photo of the classes of 1950. Thanks to their generosity and quick thinking, the two photos have been returned to the Island, where they belong.

These students are in their late 80s now, at least those who are still with us. With the help of their friends, classmates, and children, we’ve tentatively attached names to most, but not all, of the faces. Whom can you help us identify?

Image Detail 1-13

1 ?

2 ?

3 Dick Kelly (EHS)

4 ?? DeFrates (EHS)

5 ?

6 Paul Corwin (EHS)

7 Gracie Gross? (EHS)

8 ____ Mosher? (THS)

9 John Regan (EHS)

10 Joanne Bettencourt (EHS)

11 ?

12 Louise Silva (EHS)

13 Garth Umstot? (EHS)

Image Detail 14-27

14 Nancy Winterbottom

15 Beverly Goodwin (OBHS)

16 ?

17 Priscilla White? (THS)

18 Margery Hancock? (THS)

19 ?

20 ?

21 ?

22 ?

23 Justin Welch

24 Mr. Arbo (principal, THS)

25 ?

26 ___ Dias?

27 Frances Bernard?

Image Detail 28-42

28 Alice Garabedian? (EHS teacher?)

29 “Bubbles” Silva

30 John Campos

31 Charles Downs

32 ?

33 Ron Silva

34 Tony Pierson

35 ?

36 Bill Regan (EHS principal)

37 Tommy Carroll?

38 Wilbur Shepherd

39 Theresa Lucille King (THS)

40 ?

41 Ken Hearn

42 William Ross Searle

Image Detail 43-58

43 ?

44 Tommy Carroll

45 ?

46 Tony Lima (Antone Lima)

47 Cynthia Leonard

48 ?

49 Sylvia Rodgers

50 ?

51 ? (THS)

52 Judy Bunker

53 ?

54 David Tilton

55 Janet Steere

56 ?

57 Ann McPherson (OBHS)

58 Dick Burt

Image Detail 59-67

59 Joyce Begley

60 ?

61 Shirley Viera

62 Katy White (or Mazza?)

63 Helen Brown (OBHS?)

64 Forrest Alley

65 Rita Perry

66 Mary Jane Amaral

67 ?

If you have information, send it to cbaer@vineyard.net.

Chris Baer teaches photography and graphics at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. His book, “Martha’s Vineyard Tales,” containing many “This Was Then” columns, was released in 2018.