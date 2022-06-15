Vineyard Campout music festival coming this fall

Innovative Arts and Entertainment, the producer of Beach Road Weekend, announced in a press release its plans to bring another music festival to the Island this fall, called Vineyard Campout. The performances will take place at the Loft in Oak Bluffs on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10. Nashville-based singer-songwriter Maggie Rose will take to the stage on Friday, and the band Eggy will perform on Saturday. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, a funk jam band from Maryland, will be playing four sets over the two days of music.

The entertainment company will be partnering with the Martha’s Vineyard Family Campground in Vineyard Haven for camping and the Surfside Hotel in Oak Bluffs for glamping “to provide live music fans with exclusive deals on lodging.” According to the release, a shuttle will be available to take guests between the campground and the Loft before and after each night of the festival. Hotel and camping packages will be available starting on Friday, June 17. Fans can sign up for presale access starting on Wednesday, June 15. For more information, visit bit.ly/VineCampout.