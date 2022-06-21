Academic honors

Graduation

Julia Crocker of Edgartown, from St. Lawrence University.

Connor Downing of Edgartown, from Lehigh University.

Dean’s list

Margaret Sykes of Vineyard Haven, at Hofstra University.

Amanda Bernard of Vineyard Haven, at Curry College.

Morgan Estrella of West Tisbury, at Curry College.

Hannah Gibb of Oak Bluffs, at Curry College.

Georgia Maroni of West Tisbury, at Curry College.



Annabelle Cutrer of Vineyard Haven, at Dean College.



Lauren Pagliccia of Oak Bluffs, at Dean College.



Jeremy Regan of Oak Bluffs, at the University of Rhode Island.



Matteus Scheffer of Vineyard Haven, at the University of Rhode Island.



John Habekost of Edgartown, at Nichols College.



Hailey Meader of Vineyard Haven, at Nichols College.



Nicolas Andre of West Tisbury, at the College of the Holy Cross.



Catherine Stewart of Vineyard Haven, at the College of the Holy Cross.

Colleen Carroll of Edgartown, at Boston University.

Ethan Danielson of Vineyard Haven, at Norwich University.

Brandon Pinelli of Vineyard Haven, at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Lilly Kurelja of Edgartown, at Providence College.