Circuit Arts presents screening of ‘The Orchard’

Dr. Carol Rocamora, one of the foremost Chekov scholars in the country, will introduce and discuss a live-streamed performance of “The Orchard” from the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City on Thursday, June 30, at 6:45 pm at the Grange Hall. Rocamora, who resides in West Tisbury, is an educator, translator, and playwright who has translated all of Anton Chekov’s plays, including “The Cherry Orchard.” The play has recently been adapted by Ukrainian-born director Igor Golyak for his off-Broadway production called “The Orchard,” which stars Mikhail Baryshnikov.

According to a press release from Circuit Arts, the play was just featured in the New Yorker and the New York Times. “The Arlekin’s production of ‘The Orchard’ offers a unique vision of Chekhov’s immortal classic,” Rocamora told The Times in an email. “It’s a theater journey unlike any other — for those who love Chekhov and a thrilling new adventure in the theater.”

“The production opens with a journey through a beautifully rendered, three-dimensional virtual property where it can explore magical rooms and uncover echoes of a past life, including Chekhov’s letters and memories, which are performed by Mikhail Baryshnikov and translated by Ms. Rocamora. Audiences will then be transported to the stage to see a live-streamed performance of the play,” as described in the press release. The play also stars Jessica Hecht.

Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, Circuit Arts live events and theater programmer, will host the discussion with Rocamora beginning at 6:45, before the live stream begins at 7 pm. The show will be followed by a reception and discussion.

“Every time there is struggle, conflict, or hardship in a society, the arts respond and reflect that struggle back upon humanity, often pushing themselves to evolve, and breaking new ground as they do it,” Hardman Ditchfield says. “Theater is no exception, and ‘The Orchard’ is a perfect example of this. Out of the extreme devastation the theater community experienced during COVID, Arlekin essentially created a new form of theater … a hybrid that allowed the artform not only to survive but to push itself forward in its evolution.

“I am so excited to present this incredibly modern take on a play that itself ushered in a new era of modern theater 120 years ago. The fact that it has a Vineyard connection via our friend Carol makes it even more special. I hope people will come and participate in what I believe is the evolution of theater as an artform. It doesn’t get any more modern than this!”

Tickets for “The Orchard” are available at tmvff.org/theorchard.