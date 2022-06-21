Court report

June 13

Dinese Sanfillipo, Oak Bluffs; 56, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jasmine M. Robinson, Vineyard Haven; 26, defrauding restaurant: continued tor pretrial hearing.

June 16

William M. Crafee, Edgartown; 59, abandoned motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: case closed.

Leonard C. Sinclair, Oak Bluffs; 22, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Rider E. Semedo, Oak Bluffs; 32, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, speeding: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

William M. Tripp, Oak Bluffs; 55, arrestee furnished to law enforcement false ID information: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jackson Wojnowski, Vineyard Haven; 19, leaving the scene of property damage, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jackson Wojnowski, Vineyard Haven; 19, breaking and entering building at nighttime for felony, larceny from building, larceny of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of staying away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Jackson Wojnowski, Vineyard Haven; 19, larceny of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.