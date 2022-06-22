Come learn about Tisbury’s CWMP

Tisbury water resource committee will be holding a public meeting about its comprehensive wastewater management plan (CWMP) on Thursday, June 23, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

According to the announcement, there will be two main parts to the meeting, the workshop and the presentation. The workshop will provide an overview of the existing and future needs of the plan, introduce nitrogen removal goals, and gather “priority evaluation criteria for the next phase of work.” The meeting will also provide an update on what’s been accomplished, and discuss future steps.

The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. Follow the link zoom.us/join and use the meeting ID 885 1056 7554 to join.