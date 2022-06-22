Two primary care physicians join Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital announced in a press release the addition of two new primary care physicians, Zachary L. Gitlin and Ruppert A. Hawes, to its staff. These additions open “the door to hundreds of new patients.”

Gitlin most recently worked as an attending physician at Northern Navajo Medical Center in

Shiprock, N.M. While at the center, he also served in its pediatric rural health program, adult pulmonology clinic, adult nephrology clinic, and chair of the center’s chronic pain management committee. Gitlin also worked as a forensic medical evaluator for Physicians for Human Rights, conducting medical and psychological evaluations for refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.

Gitlin graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. Afterward, he earned his postbaccalaureate from Harvard University, and then his doctorate degree from Columbia University. He completed a residency in combined internal medicine and pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University, with a focus on underserved communities’ health. Gitlin is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Hawes most recently worked as a primary care physician at Rutgers University and as a clinical assistant professor in the department of family medicine and common health at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at the university. He also served as the director of utilization management and the site medical director at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, University Behavioral Healthcare, and University Correctional Health Care in Trenton, New Jersey.

Hawes graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Denison University, and then earned a doctorate from Ohio State University. After graduation, he completed a residency at Richland Memorial Hospital, and then a fellowship in academics and obstetrics in the department of family medicine at the University of Rochester’s Highland Hospital in New York. Hawes is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and is an active member of the

National Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Medicine.

For those interested in becoming a patient at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s primary care practices, complete the new patient form at the link bit.ly/3tOe3gX. For any questions, call the hospital’s practices at 508-684-4500.