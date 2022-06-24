Beach Road Weekend offers Island exclusive tickets 

On Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, various locations on the Island will have limited tickets available for this year’s Beach Road Weekend festival presented by Black Dog. These locations include the Black Dog store on Water Street in Vineyard Haven, the Black Dog Store on Water Street in Edgartown, the Black Dog store on Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs, as well as at the Beach Road Weekend Festivals Office on State Road in Vineyard Haven.

The available tickets are single-day passes for an Island exclusive price of $150. The quantity of these tickets is limited and will only be offered in person on Island as a way to give back to residents in light of the festival being a celebration of the Island, according to a press release.

The festival will take place Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, at the Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. This three-day event will feature many artists throughout the three days, The Avett Brothers, Beck, and Wilco, among others.

More information on tickets and dates can be found at www.beachroadweekend.com.