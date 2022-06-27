Real Estate Transactions: June 20 – 24, 2022

Aquinnah

June 23, James F. O’Brien Jr. sold 0 Moshup Trail to Robert Donahue, trustee of Sagamore Avenue Realty Trust, for $450,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 24, Keith Linscott and Mary Beth Linscott sold 20 Netock Ave. to Sean Gilpin and Leandra Seward for $810,000.

Tisbury

June 23, Charlotte S. Owens, trustee of Charlotte S. Owens Family Trust, sold 164 Skiff Ave. to Richard Keegan and Marcia Keegan for $1,350,000.

West Tisbury

June 24, Harold B. Lawry IV and Melissa E. Lawry sold 510 Lamberts Cove Road to Elizabeth I. Seem and Steven J. Seem, trustees of Steven J. Seem and Elizabeth I. Seem 2015 Trust, for $2,025,000.