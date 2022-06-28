Court report: June 16 – June 27, 2022

June 16

Ryan P. Brown, Brookline; 32, motor vehicle lights violation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Andrew Jordan, New Canaan, Conn.; 21, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 17

Prisila G. Araujo, Edgartown; 27, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Tristan Stoddart, Vineyard Haven; 23, assault with dangerous weapon, assault: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

June 21

Sharon H. Fisher, Edgartown; 55, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, attempting to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Patrick K. Malmborg, East Longmeadow; 21, disorderly conduct, assault and battery, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nicolas Dealava, Naples, Fla.; 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 23

Laura Bernard-Maciel, Vineyard Haven; 51, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions of checking in three times a week with probation department.

June 27

Christian B. Brown, Vineyard Haven; 42, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.