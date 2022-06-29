Chicken Alley surpasses $1 million in sales

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced in a press release that Chicken Alley, the thrift shop in Vineyard Haven that benefits the nonprofit, surpassed a milestone of $1 million in sales for the fiscal year ending on June 30. This milestone was reached on Friday, June 17.

“Considering our average sale is $26.81, we’re amazed that we’ve made over 37,000 sales this year,” MVCS director of thrift shop operations Jessica Tartell said in the release. “We’re so grateful to our donors, our customers, and especially our staff and volunteers. We absolutely could not have done it without their dedication and stellar customer service.”

All proceeds from the store go toward supporting Community Services’ numerous programs that support Islanders, such as disability services, mental health counseling, substance use disorder programming, and more.

“The proceeds from Chicken Alley are critical to our ability to meet the ever-growing demand for

our services,” Community Services CEO Beth Folcarelli said in the release. “And the support the team provides directly to our clients is just as valuable.”

Chicken Alley also works “directly with MVCS program staff and clients to provide clothing, housewares, and other items to individuals and families dealing with emergency situations or crises,” according to the release.