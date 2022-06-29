Up-Island Council on Aging 508-693-2896

Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4 pm CLOSED HOLIDAYS

Joyce Albertine, director – Bethany Hammond, assistant director

Susan Merrill, outreach coordinator – Jennie Gadowski, administrative assistant

55 + July 2022

EXCITING JULY OFFERINGS:

Live Walking Tour of Bruges, Belgium, “The Venice of the North.” 3-4 pm

Two viewing options: Join remotely from the comfort of your home, OR join us here at the Howes House for music, refreshments, and to view the tour on the big screen!

Estate Planning and Medicaid Basics presented by attorneys from the Law Office of Patricia J. Mello. July 25, from 11 am-12 pm. Please call the office to register.

IN-PERSON PROGRAMMING

Patricia Mello and Associates, P.C. at the UICOA Legal service offered 1 to 2 times a month — Next date July 13. Call 508-477-0267 to schedule an appointment.

YOGA with/ Martha Abbott!

Monday and Friday at 10:30 am

WELLNESS CLINIC IS NOW AT THE WEST TISBURY LIBRARY, THE FIRST MONDAY OF THE MONTH.

PARKINSON’S GROUP

Second Monday of the month at 10:30 am — A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

PEDI CARE

Fourth Monday of the month. Appointments begin at 9:30 am. Please call to reserve your spot. Masks required. Toenail maintenance, callus care. No diabetic foot care. Please note this is NOT a pedicure. Fee charged.

WRITING GROUP WITH JEFF SCHEUER, Freelance Writer

Weekly on Wednesdays from 2-3 pm.

DISCUSSION GROUP

Weekly Tuesdays 1:30-3:30 pm. Join Is for Open Discussions of Controversial and Contemporary Subjects.

KNITTERS’ GROUP

Mondays at 7 PM — All are welcome! Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

WATERCOLOR GROUP

Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or medium of your choice.

GLEANED GOODS: Tuesdays

VIRTUAL CLASSES / PROGRAMS

Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert!

Katryn is offering her classes via Google Meet at 9 am and 9:35 am, 4 times a week! She is hosting 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Please email her at katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Gentle Yoga with KANTA on Zoom!

Tuesdays at 11:30! Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904. Join her via Zoom and get back to your yoga practice!

THE HOWES HOUSE offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more.