Sharon S. Rzemien

Sharon Shirley (Roy) Rzemien, 63, of Cumberland, R.I., passed from this world on April 24, 2022, after several years of complicated illness.

Sharon was born on July 5, 1958, to Mertice E. (Wheaton) Roy of North Attleboro and Arthur J. Roy of Attleboro. She grew up in Rehoboth, and graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, class of 1976.

Sharon will be remembered for her generous heart, tenacious spirit, her sense of humor, and her unfailing love of animals.

This love of animals led her to begin working with the MSPCA in 1994. Later she worked as an animal control officer in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury until 2005. Later still she worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Trial Court in Edgartown in security, serving for a time as an Oak Bluffs town officer as constable, as well as a special police officer in Oak Bluffs. Finally she served as a pharmacy technician at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital before retiring in 2011 due to health reasons.

Sharon is survived by her father, Arthur J. Roy; her siblings, Pam Brown of Johnston, R.I., Maureen Richards of Mullins, S.C., Arthur Roy of Corinth, Vt., and Chris Hentschel of Roxbury, Maine; as well as her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was predeceased by her brother, Brian Roy of Albany, N.Y.

The family is planning a service of remembrance in the spring of 2023 on her much-beloved island, Martha’s Vineyard. Details will be forthcoming. Those wishing further details, please email sharonrzemien2022@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a simple act of kindness toward another in Sharon’s name. Donations may be made in memory of Sharon to the MSPCA, P.O. Box 1829, 1 Pennywise Path, Edgartown, MA 02539, or online at animalshelterofmv.org.