EMT accused of assault resigns

Oak Bluffs EMT and fire captain Tad Medeiros has resigned from his full time position after being placed on paid administrative leave in April. Medeiros was arrested in April and was charged with assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty. The alleged assault was against a household or family member, with whom there exists a restraining order.

What was previously characterized by his attorney as an “alcohol-related event,” led Medeiros to be released on $200 bail, and to receive treatment.

Medeiros served as captain of Engine 3 in the Oak Bluffs Fire Department; his responsibilities now lay on the shoulders of Engine 4 senior Capt. Nelson Dickson and Capt. Jimmy Maseda, OB Fire-EMS Chief Nelson Wirtz told The Times.

Additionally, Medeiros is on an “extended leave of absence” from his non salaried duties, with specifics yet to be determined, said Wirtz. He said the department is still working out details, and as of now there are no planned replacements.