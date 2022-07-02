Search continues for missing fisherman

The U.S. Coast Guard is still searching for a fisherman who is believed to have fallen overboard in the vicinity of Nomans Land early Friday morning. The fisherman was aboard the 77-foot stern trawler Susan Rose, which was en route to New Bedford. Members of the Chilmark Fire Department searched the shoreline yesterday morning by ATV and drone and a member of the Aquinnah Police Department also searched by ATV. Coast Guard aircraft and surface vessels searched Friday, as did vessels from the Buzzards Bay Task Force. On Saturday, foul weather prohibited a further air search, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel. However the Coast Guard cutters Tybee and Sturgeon continued the search on the water.