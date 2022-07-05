Academic honors

Graduation
Cooper Bennett of Edgartown, from University of Tampa.
Dean’s list
Violet Cabot of West Tisbury, at Syracuse University.
GNAC Academic All-Conference honors
Richard Barlett Jr. of Oak Bluffs, at Lasell University.
Cape Cod Association Scholarship Awards
Kayleigh Bollin, Ashley Brasefield, Owen Bresnick, Ella Buchert, Caleb Burt, Tatum Carreiro, Molly Carroll, Kenneth Cook, Sara Creato, Morgan Estrella, Alley Estrella, Chad Guyther, Allyse Guyther, John Habekost, Astoria Hall, Jovanna Lowell-Bettencourt, Solon Oliver, Barrett Oliver, Matthew Perzanowski, Nathaniel Porterfield, Joseph Serpa, Ruby Suman, Emily Weyl.