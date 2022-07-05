Parade and fireworks make triumphant returns

1 of 33

On a pristine summer day, the Edgartown Fourth of July Parade kept up Vineyard tradition with a string of Islander-centered floats that were greeted by enthusiastic spectators. The parade and fireworks were back after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

With chairs and towels lining Main street hours beforehand, Edgartown emanated a breezy vibe, as sandy toed, sundrenched visitors and Islanders alike, enveloped the town with red, white, and blue.

Led by Sheriff Bob Ogden, the parade commenced with military veterans — including parade organizer Joe Sollitto, O.B. select board member Jason Balboni, and Wanda Williams, former clerk of Edgartown —and local law enforcement officials. They were followed by the Vineyard Haven Band atop one of Donaroma’s trucks.

Town elected officials, in varying convertibles, made their way through the route; from waving Edgartown select board chair Margaret Serpa to candy throwing Oak Bluffs vice chair Gail Barmkian and select board member Emma Green-Beach. Marching along were Fall River’s Colonial Navy of Massachusetts, and Natick’s Sutherland pipe band, intermittently pausing for a bagpipe serenade.

Children filled the floats of Nip n’ Tuck Farm and Pond View Farm followed by an ox-led wagon which read on the back “ Welcome to Martha’s Vineyard. God Bless America.”

Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard banner held by Islander Susanna Sturgis preceded M.V. Peace Council signs, “War is still not the answer.”

On North Water Street, acapella group Vineyard Sound sang to the waiting crowd, and was met with cheers and applause.

Sollitto, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, former clerk of courts and parade grand marshal, said he can’t help but think of Colonel Ted Morgan on Independence Day, who Sollitto said “epitomized what the Fourth of July is.” Morgan was chief organizer of the parade before the reins were handed to Sollitto. Having served in the Marine Corps as a medic, Morgan was “an amazing man, an excellent politician and a good friend,” said Sollitto.

“We’re very fortunate for the freedoms we have,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t think that we do, but we do.”

Sollitto said the parade consists of more than 1,000 participants, a mere percentage of total spectatorship, which is estimated to be around 25,000.

Cheers filled the air as the Island’s all-women firefighter lineup sprinted down the street with an antique pumper; MV Sharks Baseball team and its mascot giving high fives to the crowd, and Special prize float winner, nonprofit Friends of Sengekontacket made a statement with its creation in two – a giant great white shark covered in beer cans and liquor bottles, named “Nipsy 2.0.” With signs reading “take a bite out of litter,” and “carry in, carry home,” the float emphasized the importance of keeping our Island clean.

U.S. “Southerners” Robert and Liza Small, came to the Island to visit friends. Unfamiliar with the Island and staying in Tisbury, the Smalls “weathered the traffic” and picked out their viewing spot on Main Street in advance. “We knew if we were here we had to watch [the parade],” said Robert Small, adding that the “Jaws” Amity-like atmosphere is “just picturesque.”

Milo, a Wirehaired Terrier-Lab mix, sat patiently in the hour preceding the parade. Milo’s dad, United States Air Force veteran and current Connecticut resident, told The Times that even the Macy’s Day parade doesn’t live up to the annual Edgartown event. “I just love this parade,” he said, adding that he and his wife always secure a rental in town, enabling them to never miss it.

The Arone family, Boston-based and Vineyard frequenters, were all smiles as the 15-member group watched the parade in their matching Rolling Stone T-shirts. Patriarch John Sr.,father of three and grandfather of 7, said his family has been coming to the Vineyard for years, and is grateful for the return of the parade.

Intern Natalie Aymond contributed to this story.