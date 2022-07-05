Poet’s Corner

When I almost left

By Valerie Sonnenthal

I arrived home taking it in

every manicured moment

a secret garden

just a rock off the mainland

drive down Middle Road

in the green sweet green of summer

relish every honeysuckle whiff

in the lap of nature

ocean breezes tickle Peaked Hill

birdsong waves and crunch crunch

fawns scramble under a Beetlebung grove

dogs grumble in the distance

made a home each of us value

there’s no replacing this sacred land

Island magic remains

here we intersect on common ground

coming and going between edges

trusting a steel belly bobbing

from shore to shore

sure of nothing beyond home

when I almost left

I turned toward the details

leaves, plants, dirt, sky

trees whispered above my head

what could be better than this

I asked myself each walk

each drive in the back of my mind

what could be better than this

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

