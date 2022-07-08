Grange problem forces MVFF changes

The lift at Grange Hall in West Tisbury broke on Thursday, forcing The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival to make last-minute changes to its schedule

“That’s our regular venue,” Brian Ditchfield, Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival executive director, said.

The venue for the film festival’s showing of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On “changed to The Capawock theater in Vineyard Haven, which the Hall family owns.

“We’re very thankful to them,” Ditchfield said. He said the Halls were “very generous” and offered to be an alternative venue for the film festival, when available, until the lift is fixed.

The Grange is owned by Vineyard Trust, whom Ditchfield said the film festival is working with to resolve the issue. When The Times reached out to executive director Nevette Previd, she said she did not know what happened to the “absolutely brand new lift” that cost $100,000 to install.

“I wish I knew,” Previd said, adding that the repairman lives off-Island. “It’ll be up and running soon, hopefully.”

The film festival also has other venues for its events, such as the drive-in at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard and other trust-owned properties like Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs, but the absence of the Grange is leading to rescheduling and possible event cancellations.

“We’re analyzing it by the minute and we’re hoping to get it fixed,” Ditchfield said, although he expressed concern that tonight’s event scheduled at the Grange, a live performance by singer Rose Guerin, may need to be canceled. The events planned to happen at the Grange this weekend also needed to be rescheduled, and Ditchfield said “all ticket holders will receive an email and call from our box office team.”

The film festival is still figuring out what to do about the situation, according to Ditchfield. He said people interested in the film festival’s schedule should keep an eye on their website for any schedule changes or cancellations.

“Tickets are still available for tonight’s screening of ‘Turning Red’ and tomorrow’s screening of ‘Back to the Future’ at the Drive-In at the YMCA,” Ditchfield said.