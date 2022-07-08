Housing Bank Committee picks Malkin as chair

The members of the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank Review Committee pulled no punches as they held their first meeting Thursday afternoon.

The newly formed advisory panel consisting of representatives from all six Island towns, got straight to work as Chilmark select board Chair Jim Malkin was tapped as committee chair, and Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty was selected as minute taker, meeting scheduler, and point person for contact.

The purpose of the committee is clear, Malkin said.

The committee will be wading through and considering amendments to the Housing Bank Act, which will then be submitted to the Island’s select boards for approval with the hopes that the finalized bill will be ratified by the state.

Malkin said he’s already been approached by some Islanders attempting to lobby against the Housing Bank, and urged committee members to remain on track with its efforts in executing the common goal.

“There is an overwhelming sense on this Island and in all six towns that the Housing Bank is something very important,” he said. “We don’t need to get into why we need a Housing Bank, It’s a given.”

“The towns have voted [for it]…This is not going to be a forum for debate or position statements,” he added.

Malkin suggested that the committee connect with Senator Cyr and Rep. Fernandes on amendment suggestions, in addition to being open to receiving and reviewing submissions from Island residents. Malkin said submissions should be sent to Hagerty no later than 48 hours prior to meetings, for fair consideration.

The committee agreed to move forward with full force, with plans on scheduling as many meetings as necessary, to expedite the process. Quoting a term used by the Royal Navy, Malkin said the aim is to “proceed with all deliberate speed.”

“That’s our charge,” he said. “We want to hurry up and get there but we want to do it right; we don’t want to make mistakes.”

Malkin acknowledged work well done by members of the Coalition to Create the Housing Bank in dragging “all the horses to water and getting them to drink.”

The next HBRC will take place on Wednesday, July 13, at 5:30 pm.