Memorial Wharf’s Dock Dance on hold 

The Edgartown select board was unable to approve the request by Dock Dance Band to hold their traditional summer Memorial Wharf events due to a shortage of Edgartown Police staff on the days the band wanted to hold them. The band rejected a compromise offered to hold the dances on Sunday nights.

At their Monday meeting, the select board heard from Police Chief Bruce McNamee regarding the band’s request to play at the wharf every other Tuesday evening until 10 pm. McNamee explained that there are simply not enough officers to accommodate and ensure safety at the Tuesday event. He said the day with the greatest number of officers on duty — a total of four — is Sunday, and suggested moving the bands’ events to every other Sunday evening, until 9 pm. “That’s about as far as I can budge with our staffing this summer,” he said, adding that reassessment later in the summer is doable.

McNamee relayed what local veteran officers have told him: The Edgartown Police Department has not seen such a low number of staff since the 80’s, a shocking realization, considering the increase in both year-round and seasonal Island residents.

Upon being asked by select board chair Margaret Serpa if the issue is something that can be resolved between the band and the police department, McNamee explained that talks had led to no solution. “I think we’re at a bit of an impasse,” he said.

John Stanwood, representing the band’s application, said he would be willing to pay for additional security and safety detail if necessary, and that McNamee’s suggestion of changing the day to Sundays is not feasible, citing scheduling conflicts and family obligations.

Select board member Arthur Smadback said he would have been willing to approve the biweekly summer events for Sunday, but because of the inability to come to terms, suggested: “Maybe everybody needs to go back to the drawing board.”

Town administrator James Hagerty noted that perhaps the best course of action would be to begin on Sundays, and reevaluate in August to “see if Tuesday’s would suffice… There needs to be a ‘meet in the middle’ from both entities to make this happen,” he said.

Per a letter of support received by the town from the Edgartown Board of Trade and recited by Hagerty: “We’re writing to share our support of the return of Dock Dance at Memorial Wharf in support of the Dock Dance Band working with the town and the police to make this happen safely and respectfully. This community event drives traffic on Tuesday evenings, and is a fixture of pre-COVID.”

“I’m not prepared as a selectman to go against a recommendation from the chief of police,” Smadbeck said, noting safety concerns.

Serpa agreed. “There still needs to be more work before we can approve it, as far as I’m concerned.” The board chose to table the decision until a later date.

In other business, the select board approved the appointment of Joshua Baker to Edgartown assistant fire chief in addition to approving Thomas Ignacio to a full-time EMT position.

“Through the interview process we’ve found we had some amazing candidates within our own ranks,” Chief Alex Schaeffer said. “We’re very fortunate in a time when people are having a very difficult time finding people to hire…Both of these people represent and embody the future of this department, and we look forward to having them with us for a long time.”

“It’s a credit to you and the department,” Smadbeck said, noting the volume of support present via the Zoom. Smadbeck praised the Edgartown Fire Department for continuing to do “a fabulous job.”

Former Clerk of Courts Joe Sollitto expressed his gratitude for a successful Fourth of July Parade, of which he is the event’s organizer. “On behalf of Post 186, myself, the commander Jason Balboni and Wanda [Williams], we wanted to thank the selectmen for all of their help; especially we want to thank the police chief, the police department [and] Allan Debettencourt [highway department],” he said. Sollitto also thanked Kristy Rose, administrative assistant to the select board, for her role in making the parade run smoothly.