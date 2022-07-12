1 of 5

When fishing conventionally, the difference between getting skunked and landing a good catch often comes from how aptly one can follow the plunging seabirds and choose the right tackle.

Upon casting out a proper lure during the right tide, there’s little more to do other than alter retrieve (reeling) speed and hope for the best.

But whipping a rod, tying a fly, or trolling through a hungry school of bluefish aren’t the only methods of catching fish. For a special bunch of Islanders, spearfishing is a way to eliminate the guesswork of conventional fishing, and take the offensive as they dive down deep into a murky realm filled with possibilities.

Vineyard Scuba serves as the hub for all things related to scuba diving, snorkeling, and spearfishing, and they’ve got a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with those who want to take a stab at fishing with a speargun. Heidi Raihofer, co-owner of Vineyard Scuba alongside her husband, Joe Leonardo, told The Times Leonardo’s family opened the shop up in the late 1950s. “We sell all kinds of freediving and spearfishing equipment, along with all the scuba gear you would need,” Raihofer said. “We have a lot of people who spearfish on the Island, and most people who freedive around here do it because they are spearfishing.”

Freediving involves taking the plunge with no oxygen tank and respirator, whereas scuba divers use all the gear so they can stay underwater for prolonged periods. But, according to Raihofer, one of the most common ways to spearfish is using a snorkel.

If you’re simply skimming the surface looking for fish, a snorkel and some short swim fins will do just fine. For the deeper hunt, however, folks will want to opt for longer fins, and will either don a snorkel or some scuba gear. Whatever you decide to use, it’s important to get accustomed to the equipment, and gradually train for deeper, longer, and more technical dives. “It’s like skiing — you wouldn’t want to go on a black diamond trail your first time out on the mountain. People work their way up to it,” Raihofer said.

The most important tool for spearfishing is the speargun, and there are a number of different kinds to choose from. Raihofer explained that one type of speargun looks somewhat like a rifle, with a stock, handle, and trigger mechanism. Another common speargun is the Hawaiian sling spear or pole spear, which consists of a long pole with a band that is retracted along its length. The spears on a pole spear are generally smaller, with less stopping power, according to Raihofer. “People use a pole spear for fish like scup, and smaller fish. You can’t really use a speargun on a scup — it’s too powerful,” Raihofer said.

One popular speargun that Vineyard Scuba carries is the AB Biller brand. To operate an AB Biller (and most similar spearguns), the user draws back a sturdy latex band and hooks it to a shaft. The shaft is attached to a line, and once that spear flies from the stock, you grab the shaft and work the fish into your dive bag while the gun floats behind.

There’s not much to spear in the winter, so Fraihofer said waiting until the fish are running in the warm season is a good bet. “You can’t spear striped bass because it’s against regulations. That’s something that different dive clubs in the state have been working on — to change that law,” Raihofer said. The two most common fish to spear are tautog and seabass, according to Raihofer, although folks will also spearfish for fluke and other species of flatfish. She explained that every species of fish has various mannerisms and ocean biomes they prefer. Fluke can be found on the seafloor of rocky coastlines, whereas tautog and seabass can be found swimming more toward the surface.

Although Raihofer has taught spearfishing classes in the past, and is a certified dive instructor, she said it’s important for people to figure it out for themselves, as long as they are being safe and responsible. “We give them some suggestions and some safety precautions, and beginner techniques, then they work through that in their own way and find what’s best for them,” Raihofer said.

Depending on the temperature of the water, Raihofer adjusts her gear accordingly. When it’s warm during the summer, she’ll stick with a three-millimeter wetsuit without a hood, but she always wears wetsuit gloves to protect her hands from slimy, sharp fish spines and other hazards.

One of the many joys of spearfishing comes with picking and choosing which fish you want to bring home for dinner. The slot limit for conventional fishing also applies to spearfishing — you can only take a certain size of specific species, and a certain amount per day. “You have to be really patient and calm,” Raihofer said. “You dive down, look at the fish that are there, and really take the whole scene in.” Instead of discovering whether a fish is a keeper upon pulling it into the boat, spearfishers can select the biggest fish and begin their hunt. Just as with hunting with a rifle or bow on land, you want to make sure you have a good shot before pulling the trigger.

“You don’t just take any shot. You don’t want to mess up the filet, and it’s definitely a chore resetting that band, so every shot counts,” Raihofer said. “There are a lot of times I go traditional fishing and don’t get anything. There are times when I go spearfishing when I don’t get anything, but I like to be selective and be able to see my dinner swimming around.”

Islander Rick Bausman said he was introduced to spearfishing about six or seven years ago, while kayaking in Menemsha. “I went past my friend who was spearfishing at Menemsha Beach. I was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ He explained it to me, and it sounded a lot like a cross between archery and snorkeling, both of which I’ve always loved,” Bausman said.

Bausman’s birthday was coming up, and his wife suggested that he take up another hobby. He went down to Vineyard Scuba and picked up a speargun, then set to work learning the ins and outs of the sport. Bausman was already accustomed to snorkeling, and very comfortable for long durations in open water. He said being a strong swimmer is essential before one tries out spearfishing, or diving to great depths for any reason. “There is a lot of demand for endurance, and I like to be able to hold my breath a good while when I’m diving,” Bausman said. He added that with potentially dangerous gear and all the unknowns out in the ocean, it’s necessary to develop certain skills so one doesn’t get in over their head. When down in the underwater world, Bausman said, folks should try to be in tune with the environment — pay attention to what fish are swimming around, and watch out for any predatory marine animals. Additionally, using the current to your advantage when submerged makes for a longer and easier dive, and increases the chance of a successful hunt. “Use the strength of the waves and the currents that swirl around the rocks to your advantage,” Bausman said.

Once you shoot a fish, the clock is ticking to get it off your spear and into some kind of mesh dive bag, ascend from your dive spot, and get the fish on the shore or on the boat. “At that point, the real challenge begins. You are going to need all your dexterity, you are going to need to keep a level head, and get that fish out of the water so it doesn’t attract sharks,” Bausman said.

For Bausman, spearfishing is a way for him to literally immerse himself in another world where human beings don’t normally stray, and a powerful way to connect with nature.

“When I’m just snorkeling and swimming around, I’m a visiting observer. But when I get my speargun, I become a predator,” Bausman said.