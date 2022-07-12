West Tisbury: The moon and stars

The past couple of nights have cooled off nicely. I love taking Abby out late when all the neighboring houses have turned off their off lights, and the moon and stars are bright in a clear sky. I still say, “Star light, star bright, first wish I wish tonight, I wish I may, I wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight,” just as I learned it as a child.

Tara Whiting-Wells told me a story about an elderly hen she has, who disappears every so often to lay a clutch of eggs, then stays with them till they hatch. The family was eventually discovered in the hayloft. Tara called her Uncle Allen (Whiting) to help her rescue the babies and return them to their appointed home.

Tara reminded me about the retirement party planned for Skipper Manter. It will be held at the tree farm across from the Ag Hall on August 7, from 4 to 8. There will be a pig roast and potluck, then dancing under the stars. Everyone is invited. Save the date.

Congratulations to Brad Cortez, who has been appointed West Tisbury Police sergeant. The former 2019 Policeman of the Year was recommended for the position by Chief Matt Mincone, and the select board agreed, appointing Sgt. Cortez for a three-year term. Everyone who knows Brad is delighted for him, the department, and the town.

In other town retirement news, Pam Thors is retiring from her position as zoning board administrator. She has been a welcoming face and capable presence at Town Hall for many years. Pam’s official retirement date hasn’t been set, but she expects it will be sometime this month. I wish you all the best, Pam, and hope you enjoy every minute of your retirement life.

Kim Laird, who lives in town and has worked for the Oak Bluffs planning board, will assume the zoning board position. Welcome to Town Hall, Kim.

The Howes House has a few upcoming events to announce. An essay and nonfiction writing group will meet on Wednesday afternoons from 2 to 3 o’clock through the summer. It will be led by author Jeff Scheuer. Attorney Margaret Barao will be here on Monday, July 25, 10 to 11 am, to speak about Estate Planning and Medicare Basics. Another save-the-date event is the annual Picnic, which will be held at noon on Friday, August 12. Sign up for any or all of these events at 508-693-2896.

The library has lots of special events, too. Felix Neck will present a program all about sharks for 8- to 12-year-olds on Thursday, July 14, at 3 pm. Signup is required at lhearn@clamsnet.org. Saturday’s regular story time at 10:30 am will feature members of the Menemsha Coast Guard reading to 2- to 7-year-olds. No signup is necessary. From 3 to 4:30 that afternoon, come to a reception for photographers Reggie Forster, Dena Porter, and Rob Skinnon. Just come, no need to sign up. On Monday at 4 pm, you can get a free henna tattoo. Sign up at lhearn@clamsnet.org. There will be an outdoor program about oysters and eelgrass on Tuesday, July 19, at 3 pm, by folks from Cottage City Oysters, M.V. Shellfish Group, and M.V. Fishermen’s Trust. Their program will include a lesson on how to shuck oysters and, best of all, a tasting. Sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. M.V. Radio’s weekly Summer Youth Performance Showcase will meet on the porch on Wednesday afternoon at 5 pm. If you would like to perform, sign up for a spot at lhearn@clamsnet.org.

If you are in town this Saturday afternoon, you will see a tent with tables and chairs arranged on the front lawn of the West Tisbury Church. It is the church’s summer fundraiser, this year a Berry Festival, featuring all sorts of delicious strawberry and blueberry goodies. Stop in to indulge in smoothies, sundaes, or whatever strikes your fancy. You can even take home a pie for later. So glad to have this event back after the past two COVID years. So many changes, but life is gradually returning to what used to be normal.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.