Oak Bluffs: Lovely community events

“Water is medicine for those who need it most … and everyone else.” –Wallace J. Nichols, Blue Mind

July 23 is World Blue Mind Day. What is Blue Mind? It is the term used to describe the state of water-associated peace. Marine biologist Dr. Wallace J. Nichols wrote a book about the science behind the effect that water has on the human brain, and a couple of years ago, he came to the Island to talk about his book and his work across the globe promoting water protection. It is a fascinating book, filled with research studies and anecdotes proving that being near, on, or in water is good for our mental health. So now you have a scientific reason to spend more time at the beach!

Book sale is back! The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs are having their first multiday book sale since 2020. The book sale will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22, from 10 am to 4 pm, and on Saturday, July 23, from 10 am to 2 pm. The sale will take place in the large meeting room at the library, and in the large meeting room on the ground floor of Town Hall. Alison Cohen of the Library Friends tells me they have a wonderful selection of fiction and nonfiction for all ages. All proceeds from the sale support library programs and collections.

The Vaccine Bus is coming back. It will be at MVRHS on Sunday, July 31, from 9 am to 5 pm They will offer vaccines and boosters for ages 5-plus.There will also be music and games for all. Register online at bit.ly/MVvaxxbus.

The Mariposa Museum and World Cultural Center is open at 57 Circuit Ave. Caroline Hunter is the museum manager, bringing her wealth of experience and knowledge to share with visitors. The Mariposa explores American history through a diversity lens, with exhibitions of artists, scholars, storytellers, and others. I was lucky enough to see the quilt exhibit “And Still We Rise” there in 2019, a fabulous and moving display of quilts by various artists that illustrated 400 years of African American history. Currently the museum is featuring “The Luminous Words of Omar Victor Diop,” which showcases the astonishing photography of this Sengelese artist. There will be a benefit for the museum on July 30, “Poetry on the Vineyard: Def Poetry Reunion,” which will bring together legendary spoken-word artists and poets from the HBO series on stage at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center. The show starts at 6:30 pm, tickets available at defpoetryreunion.com. See you there!

The Outdoor Summer Night Market is every Thursday evening at the P.A. Club from 4 to 7 pm. Shop some of the Vineyard’s best artisans in a fun, casual environment. Grab something delicious from Mo’s Lunch, and buy your beverage at the club — what a way to shop!

You probably know that MVTV is the Island’s public access television station, offering three channels of local programming, with topics ranging from town politics and sports to music, dance, and theater. But did you know that MVTV also has a membership program that allows members to use the studio, take classes, and borrow video and audio equipment? Along with all that, there is a gallery onsite that hosts work by local artists. Currently the gallery is showing the Island-based photography of Gabby Silva. MVTV is located at 58 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, and you can get more info at their website, mvtv.org.

The Union Chapel hosts free concerts every Wednesday at noon. These concerts present a wide variety of music genres and artists. Johnny Hoy and Delanie Pickering will play the blues next Wednesday, July 27. Union Chapel is also looking for singers to join the “Festival Choir.” The choir will perform on Sunday, August ,7 and everyone is invited to join rehearsals and be part of this onetime choir! For more info, contact music director Bill Peek at wdpeek671@gmail.com.

Sunset Concert series continues on the Tabernacle lawn with the Dock Dance Band, this Friday, July 22. Bring your lawn chair and picnic at 6 pm for this Island favorite.

Sundays in the Park Concerts will feature the Jaywalkers in Ocean Park on July 24, 5:30 – 7:30. These concerts are made possible by the Oak Bluffs Parks Department.

Don’t miss Stan Strickland at Featherstone on Monday, July 25. Sit on the lawn behind the Art Barn and hear some excellent jazz by renowned musicians Stan Strickland, Joel Harrison, and their quartet. We are so grateful to Ann Smith and her staff for sharing the beautiful grounds of Featherstone to provide these lovely community events. Truly a highlight of the summer for music lovers!

Happy birthday to Charlene Alley and Lisa Fitzpatrick on July 22. Hugs and balloons to Stephanie daRosa and Julie Foushee on the 24th, and to Paul Robinson on the 26th.

